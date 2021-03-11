Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 8,379 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 247.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $250.22 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

