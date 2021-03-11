Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 166,873 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

