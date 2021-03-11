Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 26,985 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $133.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

