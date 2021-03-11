Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 38,829 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,000. Teledyne Technologies comprises 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

