Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. 127,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

