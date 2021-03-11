Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $15.07 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,918.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.