Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $16 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. 51,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $31.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

