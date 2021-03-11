Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,755 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,441,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

