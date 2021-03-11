Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $249.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.34. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,665.49 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

