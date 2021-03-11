Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $37.59 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,030.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,571 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $35.33 on Tuesday, reaching $499.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,883. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $309.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

