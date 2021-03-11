Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.15 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 108.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,973. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $129.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

