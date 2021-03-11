Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.90 Million Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 199.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AON by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in AON by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AON by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.61. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.