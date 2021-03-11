Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 562.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

