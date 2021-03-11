Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $14.49 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $22.18 on Tuesday, reaching $535.15. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,706. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.99. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

