Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $18.45 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,000. Realty Income comprises 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,907,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,166,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

