Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $18.92 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,919,000. Linde accounts for 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Linde by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,797. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.38 and its 200 day moving average is $248.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

