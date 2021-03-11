Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $26.10 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,104,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.68% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 830,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944,926. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

