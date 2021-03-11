Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.17 Million in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

