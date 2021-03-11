Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.01. 5,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,470. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

