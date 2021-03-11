Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 24,996 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.35. 156,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.22. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

