Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 42,285 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.74. 222,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $226.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

