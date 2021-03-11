Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 57,859 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 354.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,028,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 239,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

