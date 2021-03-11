Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

