Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 143,706 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

