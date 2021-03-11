Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 32,457 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock worth $26,617,342 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $11.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

