Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 64,513 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,825,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Display as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED traded up $12.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

