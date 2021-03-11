Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,147 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. 191,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.