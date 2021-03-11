Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,373 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 90,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,239. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.