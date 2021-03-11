Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.16% of Polaris worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

NYSE:PII traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. 14,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,061. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

