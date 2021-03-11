Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2,553.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,619 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of United Airlines worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

UAL traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 434,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.