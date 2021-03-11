Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 583.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,994 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

VLO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 154,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,530. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,684.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $82.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

