Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $273.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

