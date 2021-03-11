Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of United States Steel worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

