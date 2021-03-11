Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,660,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

