Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,239 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

NSC traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $263.06. 21,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

