Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 108,807 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,807 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of The Clorox worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. 53,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.25. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.