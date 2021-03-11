Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 14,956 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $22.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $721.55. 14,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,514. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $716.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

