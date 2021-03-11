Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 18,032 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

