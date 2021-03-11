Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 43,843 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,843 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,166. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

