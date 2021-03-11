Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 60,581 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,581 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.