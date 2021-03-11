Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $12.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,351,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

