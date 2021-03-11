Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $9.30 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. 162,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,187. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

