Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.72% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 131,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

XHB traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 146,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,709. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

