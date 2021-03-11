Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,888 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,755,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.73. 7,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,445. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.94 and a 200 day moving average of $408.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

