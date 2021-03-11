EDP Renováveis (EDRVF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS: EDRVF) recently:

3/8/2021 – EDP Renováveis was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/5/2021 – EDP Renováveis had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2021 – EDP Renováveis had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2021 – EDP Renováveis was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2021 – EDP Renováveis was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – EDP Renováveis had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2021 – EDP Renováveis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/12/2021 – EDP Renováveis is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – EDP Renováveis is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – EDP Renováveis was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2021 – EDP Renováveis had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2021 – EDP Renováveis was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis, S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

