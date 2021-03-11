EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 580.3% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDRVF. UBS Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,964. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

