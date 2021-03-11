Edward Jones Initiates Coverage on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Investment analysts at Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,807. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

