Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Increased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,832 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,543,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,901 shares of company stock worth $29,764,722. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE EW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

