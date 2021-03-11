EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.16

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.16 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 69.18 ($0.90). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 2,664,462 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £313.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.16.

About EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

