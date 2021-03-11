Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 283.7% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,719. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

